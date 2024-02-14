Ellevest Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

A opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.