Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

