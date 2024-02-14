Ellevest Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

