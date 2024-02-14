Ellevest Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $12,158,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.