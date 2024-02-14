Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.43 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

