Ellevest Inc. Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 219.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

