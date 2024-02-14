Ellevest Inc. Acquires 6,600 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 15.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

