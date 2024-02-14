Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

