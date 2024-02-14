Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,372 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

