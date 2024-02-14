Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $24.53 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $24.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.31. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2027 earnings at $31.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $38.60 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $742.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $745.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.