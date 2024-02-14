Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 19,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,662. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Earnings History for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

