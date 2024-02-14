Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.89.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
