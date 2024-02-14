Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

