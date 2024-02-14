Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.56.

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. 339,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

