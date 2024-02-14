E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,311,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 2.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 565,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

