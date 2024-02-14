E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up approximately 1.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 38.9% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 12,268,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

iQIYI Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 3,829,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.