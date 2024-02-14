E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,526,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM remained flat at $39.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.