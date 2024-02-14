E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 727,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,828. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

