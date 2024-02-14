E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,229,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450,457. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

