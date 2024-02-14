E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 2.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.60% of STAAR Surgical worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 137,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,355. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

