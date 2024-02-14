E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $916.39. The stock had a trading volume of 598,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $361.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $954.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $780.84 and its 200-day moving average is $688.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

