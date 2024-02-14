E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,566 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,238. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.86. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

