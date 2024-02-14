Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of DND opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The stock has a market cap of C$815.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.19. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$21.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800 in the last 90 days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DND
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.