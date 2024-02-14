Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.