DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DASH opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $120.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,200 shares of company stock valued at $48,264,179. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

