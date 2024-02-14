Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.39. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 21,498 shares changing hands.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,507,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,871,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

