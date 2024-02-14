Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,993,653 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

