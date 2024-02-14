Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20,993,653 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

