Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Lifted by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $54,389,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.