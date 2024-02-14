Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 697,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,302. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

