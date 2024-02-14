Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Position Lifted by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter.

DFSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,340. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

