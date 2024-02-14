Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.09

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.09 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 61922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

