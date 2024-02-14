Deutsche Bank AG Sells 79,591 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,591 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $126,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,172,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 436,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $22,985,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

