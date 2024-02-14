Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Discover Financial Services worth $100,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.