Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Kroger worth $95,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

KR opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

