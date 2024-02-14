Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $98,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,795,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.