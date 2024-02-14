Deutsche Bank AG Has $101.68 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $101,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 41.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

