Deutsche Bank AG Buys 12,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.70% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $101,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

