Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 5,734 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,906,797. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

