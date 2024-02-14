Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 222 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.58. 277,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $274.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

