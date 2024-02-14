Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 130 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McKesson were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,622,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,522. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.70 and a 200 day moving average of $453.19. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.