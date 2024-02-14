Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SPG traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. 162,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $147.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

