Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,747. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

