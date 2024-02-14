Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $526,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,546 shares of company stock worth $22,854,181 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $30.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $923.34. The stock had a trading volume of 384,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $791.15 and its 200 day moving average is $705.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $928.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

