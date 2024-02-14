Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $359,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Kroger by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Kroger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. 663,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

