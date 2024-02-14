Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

