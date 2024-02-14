David W. Grzebinski Sells 18,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,523. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 144.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 300,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.