Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. 4,477,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

