Danaos’ (DAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Danaos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DAC

Danaos Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE DAC traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $80.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Danaos by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.