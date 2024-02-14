DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

HOG opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

