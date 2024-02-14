DA Davidson Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.68. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

